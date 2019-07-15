Free agent guard Jonathan Cooper signs with Oakland Raiders

Former Washington Redskins guard Jonathan Cooper was a first-round pick in 2013. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Free agent guard Jonathan Cooper has signed with the Oakland Raiders, the team announced Monday.

Cooper started four games with the Washington Redskins last year. He was the No. 7 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Raiders waived WR Montay Crockett in a corresponding move. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately announced.

Injuries have plagued Cooper's career. He missed all of his rookie year with a broken leg and finished last season on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

Cooper has played only 22 games the last three years. Richie Incognito, who is expected to start at left guard, is suspended for the season's first two games after violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Cooper started a school-record 48 games for North Carolina at left guard and was a three-time All-ACC selection in college.