Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins back-to-back celebrity golf titles

CBS Sports commentator and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo was 4-under-par entering the final round of the American Century Championship Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Photo courtesy of Conrad Beudel/American Century Championship

July 15 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won his second consecutive celebrity golf title, beating former Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Mulder by two strokes at the American Century Championship.

Romo turned in a 2-over-par 74 during the third round of the tournament Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. Mulder fired a 1-under-par 71 in the final round, but was 2-over-par for the tournament.

The former NFL star will donate his $125,000 prize to the tournament's official charity, the Stowers Institute of Medical Research. Mulder won the tournament three consecutive times before Romo claimed his 2018 win.

"I'm swinging at -- some of the best golf I've played here in the last couple of weeks," Romo said.

Former tennis star Mardy Fish tied for third place with former MLB star Derek Lowe. Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum finished in sixth place. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry placed seventh, just ahead of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Theilen.