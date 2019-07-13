Kansas man charged in wounding of Giants' Corey Ballentine, killing friend

Francisco Alejandro Mendez, 18, was charged in the April shooting of Giants cornerback Corey Ballentine. Photo courtesy Shawnee County Department of Corrections

July 13 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged in an April 28 shooting that wounded New York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine and killed his college teammate, Dwane Simmons.

The office of Shawnee County, Kan., District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday that Francisco Alejandro Mendez was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and five accounts of aggravated robbery, according to ESPN and northjersey.com.

Mendez is being held on a $1 million bond. He is due in court Monday at 10 a.m. CDT.

Mendez was booked on three counts of armed robbery May 1.

Ballentine, a sixth-round pick of the Giants in April's NFL Draft, was shot only hours after he became the highest-drafted player in Washburn University history. Ballentine sustained a gunshot wound to his rear and Simmons died at the scene.

Simmons played 22 games and recorded three passes as a defensive back over three seasons at the university.

The two were celebrating Ballentine's selection near campus. Ballentine had five interceptions and forced four fumbles with the Ichabods.

Ballentine joined the Giants in May and participated in spring workouts.