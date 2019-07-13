Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes throws ball out of Arrowhead Stadium

July 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was caught on camera throwing a football over the top row of seats at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City news station KCTV's helicopter captured Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, throwing a football that landed on the concourse below.

Mahomes' latest feat has been compared to Uncle Rico from the movie Napoleon Dynamite. Uncle Rico boasted he could "throw a football over the mountains" if given the opportunity.

Mahomes, 23, completed 66 percent of his passes last season for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 573 yards and three passing touchdowns without throwing an interception in two playoff games.

The Chiefs went 12-4 and lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft from Texas Tech.