Hue Jackson posted a 3-36-1 record during his tenure with the Cleveland Browns, before being fired in 2018. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Hue Jackson said his time with the Cleveland Browns was some of the "best coaching" he ever did. He also sees a return to the NFL coaching ranks.

Jackson, 53, made the comments during an interview with 102.5 WFNZ Charlotte. He has an 11-44-1 record in four seasons as a head coach. Under his leadership, the Browns were 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017.

The Browns fired Jackson after a 2-5-1 start in 2018. He then joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an assistant to former coach Marvin Lewis. Jackson said he learned a lot about himself during his time with the Browns.

"I've said this before I think during those times [it was] probably some of the best coaching I did contrary to what people think because you're always doing anything and everything you can to find a way to win," he said.

"Whether it happens or not, that's not up to me sometimes but I think I learned a lot being in that situation. Those will be some great things that I'll be able to pull from as I start to move forward."

Interim coach Gregg Williams led the Browns to a 5-3 record after Jackson's dismissal. The Browns are now a betting favorite to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season.

Jackson also indirectly referenced New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, former San Diego Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer and other former Browns coaches whom have gone on to success after their tenures in Cleveland.

"I think I can just because of the situation in Cleveland doesn't mean you can't coach," Jackson said. "There's a lot of great coaches that have come before me that's coached there and went on and did great things. Sometimes the situation is different."