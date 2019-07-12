Dak Prescott won't give Cowboys discount on new contract

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has exceeded expectations, posting a 32-16 record as a starter and making the Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons in the NFL. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he wants to be among the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks, meaning the franchise won't be getting a discount on his new contract.

Prescott made the comments during an interview with USA Today. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is playing on the final year of his rookie contract and has been negotiating a new long-term deal with the NFC East franchise.

Sources told NFL Network that Prescott and his agent, Todd France, won't take a "hometown deal" and the quarterback is expected to hold out during training camp.

He is set to make about $2 million in base salary in 2019, well below the average salaries of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers. Wilson, Roethlisberger and Rodgers each make more than $33.5 million annually, but each have Super Bowl rings.

"For somebody to say you can only take so much because of the salary cap or you can only do this or that, I don't know how fair that is to say," Prescott said. "Because with gambling, with everything going into this league, everything is going to continue to keep going up.

"It's important for all these guys to get every bit of their worth. I want to see Zeke [Ezekiel Elliott] the highest paid. I want to see Amari [Cooper] the highest paid. I want to see myself up there.

"And I don't think any of that is too far-fetched. Because at the end of the day, when it's all said and done, a year or two later, you're not going to be the highest paid. That's just the way the game goes."

Roethlisberger, 37, won two Super Bowls in his first five seasons. Wilson, 30, won a Super Bowl in his second season. Rodgers, 35, won a Super Bowl in his third season as a full-time starter.

Prescott, 25, is entering his fourth season and owns a 1-2 record in the playoffs. He has a 32-16 record as a starter during the regular season, but the Cowboys have yet to reach the NFC Championship game during his tenure.

The Cowboys are also negotiating long-term deals for Elliott and Cooper, among other players. But Prescott doesn't think he or is teammates need to take a discount in order to keep the team intact.

"I don't think it's fair to sit there and say, 'This guy can't get that because he needs the rest of the team,'" Prescott told USA Today. "The rest of the team can all get theirs with the way the league is trending."