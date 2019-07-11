Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly was an All-Pro for the fifth time in his last six seasons in 2018 after piling up 130 tackles in 16 starts. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Star linebacker Luke Kuechly took out a boy with a big tackle during a drill at a youth football camp he hosted with Carolina Panthers teammate D.J. Moore.

The big hit occurred at D.J. Moore Football ProCamp earlier this week at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, N.C.

Ki'Anthony "KD" Smith, 11, lined up for a running back drill against Kuechly while surrounded by other campers. Smith impressed the crowd on his first run. He took a toss sweep and ran to his right. Kuechly pursued Smith, but the youngster juked to his left and then to his right. Smith juked to both sides once more, juking Kuechly out of his shoes and running by the six-time Pro Bowler.

"I didn't do a very good job there, did I?" Kuechly said after the sequence.

But Kuechly would get his revenge. The five-time All-Pro and 2013 Defensive Player of the Year lined up for another try at the drill. Smith ran to his right and stutter-stepped for another juke, but Kuechly came flying in and delivered a crushing blow. The hit sent the boy to the ground and knocked the ball loose.

Kuechly gave Smith a high-five after making the tackle. Smith also caught a touchdown pass from Moore at the camp.

The Panthers defender rated as the second-best linebacker in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Kuechly, 28, had 130 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, six passes defensed, two sacks, two forced fumbles a fumble recovery and an interception in 16 starts last season.