Chargers' Melvin Gordon to demand trade if team doesn't offer new contract

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is entering the final year of his contract. He is scheduled to earn $5.6 million this season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will demand a trade if the franchise doesn't offer him a new contract.

League sources told ESPN and the NFL Network on Thursday that Gordon is prepared to hold out of training camp to secure a new deal.

"He's very serious," Damarius Bilbo, one of Gordon's agents, told the NFL Network. "He's worked his butt off and the fifth-year option is a result of where he was drafted. It is what it is. But if we'd gotten a respectable offer, we wouldn't be here. But he felt disrespected. He's very serious."

The 26-year-old tailback is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is scheduled to earn $5.6 million on the fifth-year option of his current deal.

Gordon has been selected to two Pro Bowls since entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He had 175 carries for 885 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 12 games last season, rushing for an average of 5.1 yards per carry.

Gordon skipped most of the team's off-season workouts but attended mandatory minicamp last month. The running back could be fined up to $40,000 for each day he fails to report to training camp.

Chargers veterans report to training camp July 24.