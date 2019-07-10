Todd Gurley on knee health: We'll find out in training camp

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley enters the 2019 season after being named an All-Pro in back-to-back seasons. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley said we will find out about the health of his knee in training camp.

Gurley made the comments Tuesday during an interview with NFL Network. The three-time Pro Bowl selection missed multiple games at the end of last season and had a limited workload in the postseason due to knee issues.

"It's good, man. It's good," Gurley said of the knee. "I'm just like, hey, we're going to find out in training camp, you know? Once training camp comes, you've got the preseason, but you don't have a lot in preseason."

Gurley, 24, was an All-Pro for the second consecutive season in 2018, rushing for 1,251 yards and scoring a league high 21 touchdowns in 14 starts. He sat out for off-season workouts as the Rams managed the knee issue.

His trainer admitted the running back's knee has an "arthritic component" in June, saying he is helping the Rams star manage the issue. Gurley does not plan to change his playing style, but expects to play this season at a weight six pounds lighter than he did in 2018.

The star running back is expected to be worked into the offense during training camp, but is unlikely to do much -- if anything -- during the Rams' preseason games.

Los Angeles also has running backs Malcolm Brown, Darnell Henderson, John Kelly, Matt Colburn and Justin Davis on its roster entering training camp. The Rams re-signed Brown with a two-year, $3.25 million pact in March. Henderson was a third round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.