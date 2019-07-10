Jadeveon Clowney not expected to get new deal or miss games

Houston Texans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney (R) has made three consecutive Pro Bowls entering the 2019 season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is not expected to sit out for any games in 2019, despite not signing a long term contract.

Sources told the Houston Chronicle and Pro Football Talk Clowney is not expected to agree to a long term contract before the season. He is expected to play on a one-year, $15.9 million franchise tender. He is still likely to miss at least a major portion of training camp.

Clowney, 26, had 47 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, a pass defensed and a touchdown in 15 games last season. He earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defender was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Clowney had a career-best 59 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks in 16 starts in 2017.

Clowney was the No. 9 edge rusher in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. His teammate J.J. Watt was the No. 3 edge rusher in the game.

Texans veterans report to training camp July 24, with the team's first practice set for July 25.