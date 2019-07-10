Houston Texans not hiring general manager for 2019 season

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, along with other front-office members, is expected to take on general manager responsibilities for the 2019 season. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans will enter the 2019 season without a general manager, opting to split personnel duties between multiple officials.

League sources told ESPN and the NFL Network on Wednesday that the Texans don't intend to hire a new general manager for the upcoming season. Instead, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby and other front-office members will accept GM responsibilities.

The Texans have been without a general manager since June 7. Houston fired former GM Brian Gaine, who had served in that role since January 2018 after signing a five-year contract.

After firing Gaine, the Texans announced that senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen would lead their football operations while the franchise searched for a new general manager.

The Texans attempted to interview New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for their GM vacancy. When Houston tried to interview him, the Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans, which were dropped last month after Houston abandoned its pursuit of Caserio.

Houston finished 11-5 last season and won the AFC South. The Texans lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round.