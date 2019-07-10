Cardinals select Jalen Thompson with only pick in NFL supplemental draft

July 10 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals picked Washington State safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL supplemental draft Wednesday.

Thompson was the only player selected in the draft. The Cardinals hadn't used a pick in the supplemental draft since 1990.

Arizona will surrender its fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after adding Thompson, per league rules. The Cardinals had two fifth-rounders after acquiring an extra one from the Miami Dolphins in the Josh Rosen trade this off-season.

Thompson, listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds, registered 191 tackles and six interceptions in 39 career games at Washington State. He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team in 2017 and was an honorable mention after the 2018 campaign.

In the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft, we selected S Jalen Thompson from Washington State. DETAILS: https://t.co/vQSwc0EUek pic.twitter.com/y2v6Jb10eG— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 10, 2019

The NFL supplemental draft is available for players that couldn't return to school and weren't able to enter the 2019 NFL Draft in April. Thompson was ruled ineligible for his senior season in 2019 due to a violation of NCAA rules.

According to the Cardinals, Thompson was ruled ineligible after taking an over-the-counter supplement from a nutrition store.

Thompson joins veteran safeties D.J. Swearinger and Budda Baker in the secondary. The Cardinals also drafted Alabama safety Deionte Thompson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.