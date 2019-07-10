Albert Haynesworth hospitalized after experiencing kidney failure

Former Washington Redskins defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth has been battling kidney disease in the past few years. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Former Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth was hospitalized after experiencing kidney failure.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Haynesworth revealed that he is in "dire need" of a kidney transplant. He said that he has been battling kidney disease in recent years, and his kidney finally failed Monday.

"Well this [is] hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans," Haynesworth wrote. "Some of you may know I've been battling kidney disease for a few years. Now the time has come family, friends and fans. I'm in dire need of a kidney.

"It's hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only eight seasons in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurysm three seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal is I can ask for help."

Haynesworth, 38, is being treated at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn. The retired defensive lineman shared a phone number to call if a person is interested in donating a kidney.

The Titans selected Haynesworth in the first round (No. 15 overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He played with four franchises over 10 years in the league, including seven with the Titans. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Redskins.

Haynesworth was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to two first-team All-Pro teams during his career. He retired from the league after the 2011 season, finishing with 347 tackles, 30.5 sacks and 65 quarterback hits.