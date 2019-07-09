July 9 (UPI) -- The NFL is covering all medical bills for Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton after a serious car crash resulted in his left arm being amputated.

League sources told ESPN and NBC Sports on Tuesday that the league will pay for Norton's medical costs as he continues to recover from the accident. Before the NFL stepped in, Norton's agent, Malki Kawa, had created a GoFundMe page, which had raised $6,090 of its $150,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kawa, Norton will undergo another surgery Tuesday. He requires two more procedures before he can proceed toward getting a prosthetic.

Norton has undergone three surgeries over the past week. He remains in the hospital, but his medical status has been upgraded to stable and his injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Police said Norton was one of two people injured in a rollover crash, which occurred early Thursday morning on the Dolphin Expressway at State Road 826 in South Florida.

The Carolina Panthers selected Norton, 22, in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive lineman was waived in September before ending up on the Panthers' practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Norton in December. He didn't play in a regular-season game.