Ex-Patriots star Tedy Bruschi gives health update after stroke

July 8 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots star Tedy Bruschi said he is doing much better after having a stroke on the Fourth of July.

Bruschi, 46, posted the health update Monday on Instagram.

"Around 10:30 a.m. on July 4th I lost use of my left arm," Bruschi wrote. "I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping.

"We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs. We called 911 and an ambulance got me to the hospital. Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I'm doing much better."

RELATED Former New England Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi suffers stroke

Bruschi's update included thousands of likes and comments within an hour of being published. The star linebacker-turned-analyst received many well-wishes from his ESPN coworkers, including Trey Wingo, Field Yates and Louis Riddick.

Remove

Bruschi included a photo with the post, which explained the warning signs for a stroke. The three-time Super Bowl champion and 2005 Comeback Player of the Year also suffered a stroke in 2005.

The longtime Patriots star was initially taken to the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass., before being released from the facility.

Bruschi ran the 2019 Boston Marathon in April, completing the 26.2 mile trek in 4:35:35. He has completed the marathon three times. Bruschi's team runs the marathon to raise money for stroke and heart disease research.