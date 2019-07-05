Former New England Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi suffers stroke

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke in 2005 as a member of the Patriots. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker and current ESPN football analyst Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke, his family said in a statement Friday.

Bruschi's family said the linebacker suffered the stroke Thursday. He is recovering at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass.

"[Thursday] afternoon, Tedy had a stroke, known as a TIA. He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties," the statement said. "Tedy is recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for all they have done.

"Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time."

Bruschi, 46, suffered a stroke in 2005 as a member of the Patriots. That forced him to miss the first six weeks of the season, but he returned to play eight months after the stroke.

The Patriots selected Bruschi in the third round (No. 86 overall) in the 1996 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He spent his entire 13-year pro career with the Patriots and was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2004.

Bruschi, who won three Super Bowls in New England and was a two-time second team All-Pro selection, retired before the 2009 campaign and joined ESPN as an analyst.

Bruschi created an organization called Tedy's Team, which raises awareness of stroke and heart disease while supporting survivors on their journey.