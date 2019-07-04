Police arrest man accused of shooting ex-NFL quarterback Anthony Wright

Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright was shot multiple times Monday following a verbal confrontation with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- North Carolina police said they have arrested a man accused of shooting former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright earlier this week.

Wright, 43, was found early Monday with "multiple gunshot wounds to his body" by Concord Police Department officers who were responding to a report of gunshots, the depart said in a statement.

On Wednesday, police arrested William "Willie" Moses Hooker, Jr. in Graham, 30 miles west of Durham, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Arrest made in Anthony Wright shooting. pic.twitter.com/hrqF379Luu— Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) July 3, 2019

Police said the shooting occurred after Hooker, who arrived at the residence to drop off his daughter, got into a verbal confrontation with Wright who is presently dating the mother of his child and ex-girlfriend.

Wright was transferred to a local hospital where his wounds were diagnosed as not life-threatening, police told The Charlotte Observer.

Hooker was released on a $150,000 bond, police said.

Wright played nine years in the NFL for five teams including the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.