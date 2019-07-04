Johnathan Cyprien not expected to return to Titans

July 4 (UPI) -- Free agent strong safety Johnathan Cyprien is not expected to re-sign with the Tennessee Titans.

The six-year veteran is expected to land somewhere with a "better opportunity," according to the Titans' official team website.

Cyprien, 28, signed with the Titans in 2017 as a free agent. He started 10 games in his first season with the franchise, but missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL he sustained in training camp.

The Titans released Cyprien in March. He has since been linked to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. Cyprien had 57 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed during his 2017 campaign. He had at least 100 tackles in each of his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He had a career-high 126 tackles in 16 starts in 2016, his final season with the Jaguars. Cyprien also had four passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a sack during his 2016 campaign.

The Jaguars selected Cyprien out of Florida International University in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Kevin Byard and Kenny Vaccaro are penciled in as the Titans' starting safeties this season. Byard is the No. 4 safety in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Vaccaro is rated as the league's No. 57 safety.

Titans rookies report for training camp July 22 at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville. Veterans have a July 25 report date.