July 4 (UPI) -- New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon said he feels a 'different energy' playing in new head coach Adam Gase's offense.

Herndon told the team's official website the Jets have reacted well to Gase's offensive system. Gase was hired in January to replace Todd Bowles, who was fired after four seasons.

"Just from the jump, we're taking shots down the field, using everybody and everybody is getting a chance to touch the ball," Herndon said.

Herndon had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie last year. He was a fourth-round pick from the University of Miami.

"We're just trying to keep this momentum that we have right now and let that carry into the next day, next camp and going into the season."

Herndon's status for the Jets' season-opener against the Buffalo Bills remains uncertain. He recently entered a guilty plea to resolve a DUI arrest from last June.