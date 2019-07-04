Dolphins DT Kendrick Norton loses arm in serious car accident

July 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was involved in a serious car accident and is currently hospitalized in Miami.

Sources told NFL Network Norton had to have his arm amputated after the crash.

Sources told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Miami Herald that Norton's injuries are not considered life-threatening, but his football career is in doubt. Norton is in critical condition while being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton," the Dolphins said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time."

Police said Norton was one of two people injured in the rollover crash, which occurred after 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the Dolphin Expressway at State Road 826.

Norton, 22, was a seventh round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive lineman was waived in September, before ending up on the Panthers' practice squad.

The Dolphins signed the University of Miami product in December. Norton has yet to appear in a regular season game.