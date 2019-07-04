Bengals receiver John Ross changing numbers to 'start everything over'

July 4 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross said he changed his jersey from No. 15 to No. 11 this offseason hoping he can "start everything over."

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ross had 21 receptions for 210 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He didn't record a catch in the three games he played as a rookie.

Ross told The Athletic he wanted to wear No. 11 as a rookie but fellow receiver Brandon LaFell already held the number. He will also wear Ross III on the back of his jersey.

"I felt like, this is my third year, I get a chance to re-invent myself and re-create some of the old me," Ross said.

Ross was required to buy all the No. 15 jerseys in stock anywhere from the NFL because he changed his number on the same team. The third-year receiver said he has already completed the process.

Ross said he wasn't bothered by having to buy the remaining jerseys with his old number.

"It's not like I'm actually buying something that is useless or would throw away," Ross said. "I see it like somebody else purchasing like a diamond chain or something. ... It's all planned out and something I wanted to do."