Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott: 'I made a poor decision'

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday after an incident in Las Vegas this summer. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott issued a lengthy statement Tuesday after meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York following an incident in Las Vegas.

Elliott was briefly handcuffed but not arrested after an altercation with a security guard in May. TMZ Sports released a video of the tailback, which showed him bumping a man to the ground at the Electric Daisy Carnival. The man, who was wearing an "event staff" sweatshirt, fell against a metal fence before hitting the ground.

Police handcuffed Elliott and escorted him away from the area. The running back was seen having an argument with his girlfriend before turning his attention to the security official.

Elliott posted a statement on social media Tuesday, apologizing for his actions at the music festival.

"Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident," Elliott wrote. "I've worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.

"I apologized to [security guard] Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it. I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again."

Elliott is subject to a fine or suspension under the league's personal conduct policy. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones previously said he didn't believe the star running back would face any discipline.

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games in 2017 for violating the league's personal conduct policy. At the time, he was accused of domestic violence by his former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio, in 2016.