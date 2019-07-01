Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was detained but not arrested in May after bumping into a security guard in Las Vegas, causing the official to fall to the ground. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday in New York over an incident that occurred in Las Vegas.

League sources told ESPN and the Dallas Morning News on Monday that Elliott was summoned to discuss his behavior after an incident with a security guard at a music festival in May.

Elliott was briefly handcuffed but not arrested after a security guard was pushed. TMZ Sports released a video of the tailback, which showed him shoving the man to the ground at the Electric Daisy Carnival. The man, who was wearing an "event staff" sweatshirt, fell against a fence before hitting the ground.

Police handcuffed Elliott and escorted him away from the area. The running back was seen having an argument with his girlfriend before turning his attention to the security official, according to ESPN.

Elliott is subject to a fine or suspension under the league's personal conduct policy. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones previously said he didn't believe the running back would face any discipline.

"I think that the main thing is that I don't see anything that needs supporting," Jones said in May. "In terms of his status with us, [it] has not been impacted in any way. And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the off-season, and that's good enough. No, I don't see that having any consequences for us."

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games in 2017 for violating the league's personal conduct policy. At the time, he was accused of domestic violence by his former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio, in 2016.