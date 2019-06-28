Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring dies at 91

June 28 (UPI) -- Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died at the age of 91, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The team said Behring, a billionaire philanthropist who owned the Seahawks for almost a decade, died Tuesday.

"We are saddened by the loss of former Seahawks owner Ken Behring," the franchise said in a statement. "We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Behring's family and friends."

Behring, who made his fortune as a real-estate developer, originally bought the Seahawks from the Nordstrom family in 1988. The controversial owner later attempted to move the franchise to Anaheim, Calif., citing an inability to acquire funding for a new stadium or renovations to the Kingdome.

Before the team moved to California, Paul Allen bought the team from Behring in 1997. Funding for the Seahawks' current stadium, CenturyLink Field, was secured as a condition of Allen's purchase.

After selling the Seahawks to Allen, Behring established the Wheelchair Foundation. He committed $15 million to the charity in 2000 and traveled the world to deliver wheelchairs to people with disabilities.

In 1995, Behring established the Seattle Seahawks Charitable Foundation, which promoted the healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for participation in sports and fitness activities.