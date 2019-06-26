June 26 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley is expected to be the backup to No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray in 2019, but Hundley isn't giving up the job easily.

The four-year veteran joined the Cardinals on a one-year contract in March. He was expected to backup Josh Rosen at the time of the acquisition. The Cardinals traded Rosen during the 2019 NFL Draft, after selecting Murray out of Oklahoma with the top pick.

Hundley has spent time backing up Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, but said he is competing for the starting job in Arizona.

"The knowledge that I have, I'm able to pass it along to [Murray], especially through this journey of his because the NFL isn't a sprint. It's a long distance marathon," Hundley told TMZ Sports.

"For me, my goal has always been to start, no matter what position it's in. I don't play to be second. So I think that's my number one goal, to get that starting job and at the same time, it's a competition for a reason."

Hundley, 26, did not take a snap last season. He completed 60.8 percent of his throws for 1,836 yards, nine scores and 12 interceptions in 11 games in 2017 for the Packers, while playing for an injured Rodgers. Hundley posted a 3-6 record as a starter in 2017.

The fifth round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft was traded to the Seahawks in August in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hundley -- an Arizona native -- said he feels like he "could really do some damage" with the Cardinals since he is in the "right kind of offense" and has learned from his past experiences.

Cardinals rookies report to training camp July 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Veterans report July 24.