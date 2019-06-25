Bengals' first-round pick Jonah Williams likely out for 2019

Former Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams (L) was expected to be the Cincinnati Bengals' starting left tackle before sustaining an injury during off-season workouts. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have likely lost first-round pick Jonah Williams for the entire 2019 season.

Cincinnati announced Tuesday that the rookie offensive tackle had left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

"Williams likely will miss the 2019 season, but is expected to make a full recovery," the Bengals said.

Williams joined the Bengals as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Alabama product was expected to begin the season as the Bengals' starting left tackle, before picking up the shoulder injury during OTAs.

He sat out during minicamp due to the injury.

"We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won't let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

"We're confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals."

The Bengals now have a hole at on the offensive, after giving starter reps to Christian Westerman at left guard during minicamp. Veteran Cordy Glenn -- who had moved over to guard to make room for Williams -- slid back to tackle. The Bengals could also use John Jerry and Clint Boling at guard. Boling sat out during off-season workouts with an unknown ailment.