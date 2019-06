NFL announces dates, locations for 2019 training camp

Former Iowa tight end Noah Fant will be one of the first rookies to report to training camp this year when the Denver Broncos head to Englewood, Colo., on July 17. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The NFL announced the dates and locations for all 32 teams training camps this off-season Monday afternoon.

The Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks will be the first teams to report, with rookies heading to camp July 17. Broncos veterans also report July 17, the earliest time for veterans reporting in the NFL.

July 18 is the second day of rookie report dates, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints. The Falcons have the second-earliest veterans report date on July 21.

The first official practice of training camp for each team generally occurs the day after veteran report dates.

NFL training camp dates, sites for 2019

Arizona Cardinals

Rookies, July 17; Veterans, July 24; State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Atlanta Falcons

Rookies, July 18; Veterans, July 21; Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Flowery Branch, Ga.

Baltimore Ravens

Rookies, July 17; Veterans, July 24;

Under Armour Performance Center,

Owings Mills, Md.

Rookies, July 22; Veterans, July 24;

Rochester, N.Y.

Rookies, July 24; Veterans, July 24;

Wofford College,

Spartanburg, S.C.

Rookies, July 22; Veterans, July 25;

Olivet Nazarene University,

Bourbonnais, Ill.

Rookies, July 24; Veterans, July 26;

Cincinnati

Rookies, July 24; Veterans, July 24;

Cleveland Browns Training Complex,

Berea, Ohio

Rookies, July 26; Veterans, July 26;

Marriott Residence Inn,

Oxnard, Calif.

Denver Broncos

Rookies, July 17; Veterans, July 17;

UCHealth Training Center,

Englewood, Colo.

Detroit Lions

Rookies, July 18; Veterans, July 24;

Detroit Lions Training Facility,

Allen Park, Mich.

Rookies, July 22; Veterans, July 24;

St. Norbert College,

De Pere, Wis.

Rookies, July 21; Veterans, July 24;

Houston Methodist Training Center,

Houston, Texas

Rookies, July 21; Veterans, July 24;

Grand Park,

Westfield, Ind.

Rookies, July 22; Veterans, July 24;

TIAA Bank Field,

Jacksonville, Fla.

Rookies, July 23; Veterans, July 26;

Missouri Western State University,

St. Joseph, Mo.

Los Angeles Chargers

Rookies, July 24; Veterans, July 24; Jack Hammett Sports Complex, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams

Rookies, July 24; Veterans, July 26; University of California-Irvine, Irvine, Calif.

Rookies, July 21; Veterans, July 24;

Baptist Health Training Facility,

Davie, Fla.

Rookies, July 22; Veterans, July 25;

TCO Performance Center,

Eagan, Minn.

Rookies, July 22; Veterans, July 24; Quest Diagnostics Training Facility, East Rutherford, N.J.

Rookies, July 19; Veterans, July 24;

Atlantic Health Jets Training Center,

Florham Park, N.J.

Rookies, July 21; Veterans, July 24; Gillette Stadium,

Foxborough, Mass.

New Orleans Saints

Rookies, July 18; Veterans, July 25;

New Orleans Saints Training Facility,

Metairie, La.

Rookies, July 23; Veterans, July 26;

Napa Valley Marriott,

Napa, Calif.

Rookies, July 24; Veterans, July 24;

NovaCare Complex,

Philadelphia

Rookies, July 24; Veterans, July 25; Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pa.

Rookies, July 26; Veterans, July 26;

SAP Performance Facility,

Santa Clara, Calif.

Seattle Seahawks

Rookies, July 17; Veterans, July 24;

Virginia Mason Athletic Center,

Renton, Wash.

Rookies, July 21; Veterans, July 25;

AdventHealth Training Center,

Tampa, Fla.

Rookies, July 22; Veterans, July 25;

Saint Thomas Sports Park,

Nashville

Rookies, July 24; Veterans, July 24;

Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center,

Richmond, Va.