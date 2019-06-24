Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (R) hugs a player from Miami Edison High School during a team visit to the team’s training facility in 2017 in Davie, Fla.

MIAMI, June 24 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins plan to replace some of the expensive football gear and equipment that was destroyed during a fire at a local high school.

A team spokesman told UPI the Dolphins will make the donation "in the near future" to Miami Edison High School. The school is about 10 miles south of Hard Rock Stadium, the home field of the Dolphins.

The football gear was destroyed when a fire broke out in the field house used by the team over the weekend. The field house contains the team's locker room. Former rapper Luther Campbell, the team coach, and several players had returned from a tour of nearby colleges when they found the fire had destroyed gear and equipment.

The destroyed items included blocking dummies, pads, sleds and field markers. The Dolphins are partnering with Baptist Health in the replacement effort.

"Happy to announce the Miami Dolphins together with Baptist Health will be replacing this equipment for Miami Edison Football ... [Former Dolphins player] Nat Moore's high school," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel tweeted.

No children were hurt during the fire. Arson is not suspected.

The Dolphins frequently donate football gear to local high schools and host players from the schools during training camp and OTAs on an annual basis.

Last year, the team helped 125 high schools and youth teams, including more than 3,400 student athletes as part of its Junior Dolphins program. The program included team visits, high school media days, equipment donations and free youth football clinics.