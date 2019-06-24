Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey not critiquing opposing QBs: 'It's a different me'

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (R) infamously criticized a variety of quarterbacks around the NFL last season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who infamously criticized multiple NFL quarterbacks last season, won't critique opposing signal-callers this year.

Ramsey, who joined The Adam Schefter Podcast on Monday, was asked to provide a breakdown of the quarterbacks that the Jaguars will face during the 2018-19 campaign. Instead, the defensive back opted to go a different route.

"You want to do this again, huh?" Ramsey said. "I'm not going to do this again, but we do play some good quarterbacks this year, of course, but probably the quarterback I'm most excited for is Nick Foles. I don't have to play against him, of course.

"He is my teammate. He is a great teammate and the few interactions we've had has been great.

"Great man, great player as well. He has nothing to prove to anybody. He's a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP. So, I hope he comes out here and he plays free and knows he has the support of everybody."

Last off-season, Ramsey memorably trashed quarterbacks from around the league, which included Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan and Buffalo Bills gunslinger Josh Allen.

Ramsey, who is entering his fourth season in the NFL, said he has matured since his sharp words last year.

"I'm growing, man. It's year four for me," Ramsey said. "It's a different me. A lot of people think they know me, they don't really know me. But hey, that's OK."

Ramsey had 65 total tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed last season. He has 193 tackles, nine picks and 44 passes defensed since entering the league in 2016.