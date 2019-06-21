Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (R) is set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2019, but is not expected to play this season after sustaining a broken leg in 2018. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith plans to return to the NFL.

The Washington Redskins quarterback did his first interview since breaking his leg in two places last season, telling Fox 5 his his "plan" to return to the gridiron.

"That's the plan," Smith said. "I gotta conquer some more steps before I get there, but yeah."

Smith, 35, was completing 62.5 percent of his throws for 2,180 yards, 10 scores and five interceptions in 10 starts before sustaining the season-ending injury in November. Multiple surgeries following, leading to rumors of Smith's career coming to an end.

He is still wearing a large external fixator on the right leg. Smith will wear the brace for at least another month. He has resumed working out and golfing this off-season. Smith was also spotted throwing some passes during the Redskins' off-season training program.

While Smith's road back to full healthy might be paved, his way back into the starting lineup is cloudy. The Redskins for Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum in March. Washington also selected former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Smith is entering his 14th season and is not expected to play in 2019.