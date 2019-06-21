New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was an All-Pro for the first time last season after leading the NFL with 125 receptions. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saint are expected to offer wide receiver Michael Thomas at least $18 million annually as part of a contract extension.

Sources told ESPN that the NFC South franchise is "comfortable" with making Thomas the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Sources told the New Orleans Times-Picayune that Thomas and his camp are asking the Saints for $22 million annually.

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. is currently the league's highest-paid wide receiver. Beckham is making an average of $18 million annually as part of the five-year, $90 million contract extension he signed in August while he was still a member of the New York Giants.

Thomas is on the final year of his rookie contract. The second round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has a $1.14 million base salary in 2019.

Thomas, 26, has made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons. The 2018 All-Pro led the NFL with 125 catches in 2018. Thomas also had a career-high 1,405 yards and nine scores in 16 starts last season. He has only missed one game during his three-year NFL tenure.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound pass-catcher was the No. 2 wide receiver in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.