Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks (79) started 16 games in each of his last two seasons with the team. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks offered an update on his health by posting a video fo himself running Friday on Twitter.

Brooks, 29, started 16 games last season for the Eagles before tearing his Achilles in the team's divisional round playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive lineman hasn't missed a regular season game since the 2016 season.

He was given a 6-to-8 month timetable of recovery after sustaining the Achilles tear, putting his Week 1 status in doubt. Brooks showed off his lateral movement and footwork in the videos he posted to social media. He also did a 20-yard sprint.

"Like riding a bike," the Eagles lineman wrote for the caption on one of the videos.

Brooks entered the league as a third round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles in 2016. Brooks has a base salary of $8 million in 2019. He rated as the No. 10 guard in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters on June 10 that he did not know if Brooks would miss any portion of the 2019 season.

"Optimistic in what he's doing and accomplishing," Pederson said. "He's working extremely hard. Just hard to put a definite on that right now."

Players report to Eagles training camp on July 24. The team also has joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.