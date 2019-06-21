Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) was traded to the Cleveland Browns this off-season. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said his tumultuous departure from the New York Giants was necessary to become a better player.

In an interview published Thursday by Complex, Beckham addressed his off-season move to the Browns, saying that he "wasn't going to be able to reach my full potential there."

"I just felt with the Giants I was stuck at a place that wasn't working for me anymore," Beckham said. "I felt like I wasn't going to be able to reach my full potential there.

"Mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn't see it happening there. So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit.

"I'm just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role."

After spending his first five seasons with the Giants, Beckham was traded to the Browns this off-season in exchange for a first-round pick, a third-rounder and safety Jabrill Peppers. The star wideout had a rocky exit from New York after he questioned quarterback Eli Manning's ability to lead the team's offense.

Beckham praised the locker room in Cleveland and expressed excitement about teaming up with former LSU Tigers teammate and fellow pass-catcher Jarvis Landry.

"They've got players over there who I just know I'm gonna click with," Beckham said. "Jarvis is a brother of mine, and we dreamed of this moment. It's just crazy that it's actually happening.

"The percentage of people that make it to the NFL is less than one percent, so the chances of me playing with one of my brothers on the same team is a dream manifested, for sure."

The Giants selected Beckham in the first round (No. 12 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU. He has recorded 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in his professional career.