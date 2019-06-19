June 19 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady posted a video on his Instagram account Wednesday of him throwing to suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Brady posted the GIF with a caption that read "Practice makes perfect." League sources told ESPN that Brady and Gordon connected for a private workout together Tuesday.

The NFL suspended the 28-year-old receiver last December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy. Gordon played in 11 contests with the Patriots last season, recording 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns before his suspension.

Gordon's status for the upcoming season is uncertain, but the Patriots tendered him as a restricted free agent this off-season should the wideout be reinstated. An NFL spokesman announced Wednesday that the league doesn't have an update on Gordon's suspension, according to The Athletic.

At the NFL's annual meetings in March, commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Gordon's situation and whether he would be reinstated.

"The first thing right now is to focus on Josh himself as a young man, and what he needs to do to get his life on the right track," Goodell said. "That's what our focus is. We have resources supporting that, and that's our hope. Once he gets on the right track, we'll get to that place."

Gordon, who also played four-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns, has 220 catches for 3,826 yards and 19 touchdowns in his NFL career.