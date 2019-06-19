Green Bay Packers to waive TE Michael Roberts after another failed physical

Former Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts shows off his custom cleats before a game. Roberts failed his second physical this off-season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers are expected to release tight end Michael Roberts after a failed physical, league sources told the NFL Network and ESPN on Wednesday.

The Packers originally claimed Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions after a voided trade with the New England Patriots. The trade was canceled due to a failed physical with the Patriots, and the Lions subsequently waived the tight end after he was reverted back to the club.

Roberts, a fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2017 NFL Draft, was originally traded to the Patriots on Thursday for a future late-round draft selection.

Roberts, listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, played in 23 regular-season games, including five starts, over the last two seasons with the Lions. He has recorded 13 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

The pass catcher had nine receptions on 20 targets for 100 yards and three scores last season. He suffered a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve to end his 2018 campaign. The shoulder ailment has played a role in both of his failed physicals.