Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) had a career-high 1,524 receiving yards in 16 starts last season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have restructured wide receiver Mike Evans' contract.

The team created $3.2 million in 2019 salary cap space by making the move, sources told NFL Network and The Athletic. Tampa Bay converted $4 million on Evans' base salary to a signing bonus. He now has a base salary of $13 million in 2019, but will earn $20 million total.

Evans, 25, had 86 receptions for a career-high 1,524 yards and eight scores in 16 starts last season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection joined the team as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Evans was the No. 13 wide receiver in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

He is signed through 2023 after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension last off-season.

Evans did not participate in minicamp due to a tweaked hamstring. He is expected to be ready for training camp in late July.