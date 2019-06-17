June 17 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have an NFL-best 84.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, while the Miami Dolphins have just an 8.6 percent change of appearing in the 2019 postseason, according to an online sports book.
BetOnline.AG released its odds for teams making the playoffs on Sunday. The Patriots led the pack when it comes to returning to the postseason at -800. New England has missed the playoffs just once since 2002.
Their AFC East foes are at +1000 odds to make the playoffs and -2500 odds to miss the playoffs. Miami has made the playoffs just once since 2008.
The Arizona Cardinals -- who had a 3-13 record in 2018 -- are the second-least likely squad to make the playoffs at +900 or a 9.5 percent chance.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the second-most likely team to make the playoffs at -500 or a 78.9 percent chance. The Cleveland Browns (55.1 percent chance) have better odds at reaching the postseason than eight playoff teams from last postseason, including: the Dallas Cowboys (46.9 percent), Green Bay Packers (52 percent), Minnesota Vikings (41.3 percent), Pittsburgh Steelers (46.9 percent), Seattle Seahawks (39.8 percent), Atlanta Falcons (36.6 percent), Baltimore Ravens (34.8 percent) and Houston Texans (38.4 percent).
The Browns have the same odds as the Chicago Bears for reaching the playoffs. Cleveland hasn't made the playoffs since 2002.
Best Chance to Make Playoffs
New England Patriots -- 84.2 percent
Kansas City Chiefs -- 78.9 percent
Los Angeles Rams -- 71.8 percent
New Orleans Saints -- 71.8 percent
Los Angeles Chargers -- 66.4 percent
Indianapolis Colts -- 65.3 percent
Philadelphia Eagles -- 63.4 percent
Cleveland Browns -- 55.1 percent
Chicago Bears -- 55.1 percent
Green Bay Packers -- 52 percent
Worst Chance to Make Playoffs
Miami Dolphins -- 8.6 percent
Arizona Cardinals -- 9.5 percent
Cincinnati Bengals -- 13.6 percent
New York Giants -- 15.8 percent
Washington Redskins -- 15.8 percent
Buffalo Bills -- 18.9 percent
Detroit Lions -- 18.9 percent
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 18.9 percent
Oakland Raiders -- 18.9 percent
Denver Broncos -- 21.1 percent