Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have a better chance to make the postseason in 2019 than eight playoff teams from 2018, according to an online sports book. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have an NFL-best 84.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, while the Miami Dolphins have just an 8.6 percent change of appearing in the 2019 postseason, according to an online sports book.

BetOnline.AG released its odds for teams making the playoffs on Sunday. The Patriots led the pack when it comes to returning to the postseason at -800. New England has missed the playoffs just once since 2002.

Their AFC East foes are at +1000 odds to make the playoffs and -2500 odds to miss the playoffs. Miami has made the playoffs just once since 2008.

The Arizona Cardinals -- who had a 3-13 record in 2018 -- are the second-least likely squad to make the playoffs at +900 or a 9.5 percent chance.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the second-most likely team to make the playoffs at -500 or a 78.9 percent chance. The Cleveland Browns (55.1 percent chance) have better odds at reaching the postseason than eight playoff teams from last postseason, including: the Dallas Cowboys (46.9 percent), Green Bay Packers (52 percent), Minnesota Vikings (41.3 percent), Pittsburgh Steelers (46.9 percent), Seattle Seahawks (39.8 percent), Atlanta Falcons (36.6 percent), Baltimore Ravens (34.8 percent) and Houston Texans (38.4 percent).

The Browns have the same odds as the Chicago Bears for reaching the playoffs. Cleveland hasn't made the playoffs since 2002.

Best Chance to Make Playoffs

New England Patriots -- 84.2 percent

Kansas City Chiefs -- 78.9 percent

Los Angeles Rams -- 71.8 percent

New Orleans Saints -- 71.8 percent

Los Angeles Chargers -- 66.4 percent

Indianapolis Colts -- 65.3 percent

Philadelphia Eagles -- 63.4 percent

Cleveland Browns -- 55.1 percent

Chicago Bears -- 55.1 percent

Green Bay Packers -- 52 percent

Worst Chance to Make Playoffs

Miami Dolphins -- 8.6 percent

Arizona Cardinals -- 9.5 percent

Cincinnati Bengals -- 13.6 percent

New York Giants -- 15.8 percent

Washington Redskins -- 15.8 percent

Buffalo Bills -- 18.9 percent

Detroit Lions -- 18.9 percent

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 18.9 percent

Oakland Raiders -- 18.9 percent

Denver Broncos -- 21.1 percent