O.J. Simpson joins Twitter, promises to 'get even'

June 15 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of double murder over 20 years ago, vowed to "get even" in a video he shared on Twitter.

Simpson tweeted for the first time Friday night, posting a 22-second video of himself welcoming fans to his account. The video, which has been viewed over 5.3 million times as of Saturday night, includes Simpson addressing people who created parody accounts.

"Now there's a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there so this one -- @TheRealOJ32 -- is the only official one," Simpson said. "So it should be a lot of fun. I got some getting even to do. So God bless. Take care."

Simpson did not specify who he plans to "get even" with.

A parody account with a near-identical username - @TheReaIOJ32, which replaced the 'l' in "real" with an 'i' - went viral Saturday morning for tweeting "I killed her." The tweet references the 1994 murders of Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Twitter quickly suspended the parody account.

Simpson was acquitted of the murders in 1995. The families filed a civil suit against him and were awarded $33.5 million for the duo's wrongful deaths in 1997.

Simpson was arrested in 2007 for armed robbery and kidnapping. He served close to 10 years of a 33-year sentence before he was granted parole and released from prison in 2017.

Simpson was a five-time Pro Bowl running back for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers from 1969 to 1979. He was named NFL MVP in 1973.