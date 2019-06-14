Trending Stories

South Korea scores brutal own goal at Women's World Cup
Rangers' Hunter Pence hits inside-the-park homer vs. Red Sox
Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk medically cleared, expected to play in Game 7
Russell Wilson: Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf 'looking really special'
St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins, capture first Stanley Cup

Moments from golf's U.S. Open

Bulls escape Baltimore slaughterhouse, run loose through neighborhood
Soccer icon Diego Maradona steps down as Dorados manager
Lili Reinhart to star in 'Chemical Hearts' adaptation by Amazon
Trump: Conway's right to free speech under attack; he won't fire her
Shohei Ohtani becomes first Japanese-born player to hit for cycle
 
