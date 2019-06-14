Former Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson (R) also was released last off-season while with the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have cut veteran cornerback David Amerson.

Arizona announced the move Thursday night. Amerson had 21 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in six games for the Cardinals last season. The six-year veteran initially signed with the Cardinals in November, before being released and re-signed a week later.

The move came as a bit of a suprise as the Cardinals are in need of depth at the cornerback position. Star defender Patrick Peterson is suspended for the first six games of the season. The Cardinals also have Byron Murphy, Robert Alford, Josh Shaw, Brandon Williams, Chris Jones, Deatrick Nichols, Tyler Sigler and Tramaine Brock on the roster at cornerback.

Amerson, 27, entered the league as a second-round pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound defender was waived in 2015, before being picked up off waivers by the Oakland Raiders. Amerson was released by the Raiders in 2018.

He signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, before being released last off-season. Amerson has 273 tackles, 65 passes defensed, nine interceptions, two touchdowns, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 74 career appearances.

Alford is likely to open the season at one of the starting cornerback spots, with the other spot up for grabs at training camp.