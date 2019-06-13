Colts make Kenny Moore highest-paid slot cornerback

Indianapolis Colts slot cornerback Kenny Moore (23) has appeared in 31 games over the last two seasons with the franchise. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a contract extension with Kenny Moore, making the defender the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.

A source informed NFL Network of the four-year pact Thursday. Moore, 23, rated as the No. 48 cornerback in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He had the 11th-highest coverage grade from the slot.

"God is so great," Moore tweeted.

Moore entered the league in 2017 with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State. The Colts claimed him off waivers prior to the 2017 season.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound defender had 33 tackles, five passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in 16 games during his rookie campaign.

He had 77 tackles, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 15 starts during the 2018 season.

Moore has a $645,000 base salary in 2019.