June 12 (UPI) -- Cameron Jordan is now the fourth-highest-paid defensive end in the NFL after the New Orleans Saints signed him to a $52.5 million contract extension.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the four-year pact on Tuesday. Jordan's extension has a maximum value of $55.5 million and includes $42 million guaranteed.

"I think that it is much deserved and he's someone that has been extremely productive," Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters. "I think it's a good thing."

Payton also called Jordan "one of the leaders" of the team.

Jordan, 29, had 49 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 starts last season in New Orleans. The four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 All-Pro has never missed a game during his eight-year NFL tenure and has 127 starts and 128 appearances during that span.

"At this point, I feel like I'm part of the city. I still need the Super Bowl, though," Jordan said.

Jordan had a career-high 13 sacks and 11 passes defensed in 2017. He entered the league as the No. 24 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 287-pound pass-rusher rated as the No. 5 edge rusher in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

"We go back to the 2011 draft when we took him. I think, number one, you lead with your performance and work on the field. He's one of those guys that's in great shape. He trains hard. I think it starts with the way he prepares," Payton said.

Jordan is now signed through 2023.