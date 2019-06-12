New England Patriots file tampering charges against Houston Texans

The New England Patriots took issue with the Houston Texans' attempted hire of Nick Caserio to be the franchise's next general manager. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots filed tampering charges against the Houston Texans on Wednesday for attempting to hire Nick Caserio as the team's next general manager, league sources told ESPN and the NFL Network.

The NFL now is expected to gather information to open an investigation into the Texans, according to ESPN.

Houston fired former general manager Brian Gaine one night after New England's Super Bowl ring ceremony June 6 at Patriots owner Robert Kraft's house. Caserio, who has served as the Patriots' director of player personnel since 2008, attended the event, along with former Patriots team chaplain and current Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby.

The Texans previously requested permission to interview Caserio for their general manager job but haven't been granted clearance to date, according to ESPN.

The league's anti-tampering policy prohibits "any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL."

The Texans posted an 11-5 record and finished in first place in the AFC South last season.