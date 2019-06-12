Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) has never missed a start during his NFL career. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed right tackle Mitchell Schwartz to a one-year contract extension.

Sources told NFL Network that the deal is worth $11.25 million, making Schwartz the second-highest paid right tackle in football. He is now signed with the Chiefs through the 2021 season.

Schwartz, 30, has never missed a start during his seven-year NFL career. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman was an All-Pro in 2018. He joined the Chiefs in 2016, Schwartz entered the league as a second round pick by the Cleveland Bronws in the 2012 NFL Draft.

He rated as the No. 4 tackle in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Schwartz is scheduled to make a base salaries of $6 million in each of his next two seasons.