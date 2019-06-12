Chicago Bears cut Chris Blewitt, trim roster to two kickers

June 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears trimmed their off-season kicking competition to two kickers after releasing Cody Blewitt, the team announced Wednesday.

The Bears cut Blewitt after all three kickers on the team's roster who participated in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in front of the entire team, including about 25 Bears alumni, according to ESPN. After waiving Blewitt, the Bears have Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry as the only two kickers under contract.

"Whatever went through your mind went through my mind," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said. "I mean, that's about as real as it gets. They were 0-for-3 out there. For today, we can't have that. We are going to figure this thing out but 0-for-3 today, no good."

Blewitt originally signed with the Bears on March 6. He kicked for four seasons (2013-16) at the University of Pittsburgh and converted 69.6 percent (55-of-79) of his field goals.

The Bears have two more scheduled minicamp practices before a small break ahead of training camp. Players are expected to report to camp in late July.

"We talk it through and we figure it out and we do everything we possibly can to make sure that in the end, when we get to the very end, we have the right guy there," Nagy said.

Chicago has searched for a new kicker since the franchise released Cody Parkey after last season. He missed eight kicks in 2018, including a 43-yard field goal at the conclusion of the Bears' 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs.