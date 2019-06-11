Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had the most accurate season of his career in 2018. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers livestreamed Cam Newton's new throwing style at mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C.

Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder in January. The Panthers quarterback has been passing for the past month, but not on video. Carolina announced Saturday that Newton would throw at the minicamp.

The team also sent an email advertisement Monday, announcing that Newton's throwing session would be broadcasted starting at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on social media channels and the team website. Newton was on a pitch count and only threw to stationary targets.

Sources told NFL Network before the session that Newton would unveil overhauled throwing mechanics during his throwing sessions. The new mechanics include a more compact and efficient throwing motion. Newton and the team hope the changes help to prolong his career.

"This is all part of the rehab process," head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion told Panthers.com. "Cam has worked extremely hard this offseason with his rehabilitation and his preparation.

"He's going to continue the throwing program Tuesday and we'll advance it as we monitor his progress. He's achieved every milestone we've set out for him so far in preparation for this."

Newton is expected to participate in training camp in late July.

"A lot of people are looking at me as if everything's over," Newton said in a video posted to Panthers.com. "A lot of people are saying they've seen the best of Cam Newton. I refuse to give up, this is going to make me even more dangerous. Even though there's so much doubt, even though it's so much uncertainty. Hearing the whispers of 'He don't got it no more' fuels me."

Newton, 30, completed a career-best 67.9 percent of his throws in 14 starts last season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection, 2015 All-Pro and 2015 NFL MVP also threw for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2018. Newton also ran for 488 yards and four scores last season, while rating as Pro Football Focus' No. 23 quarterback.

"He's really attacked this rehab, and he's done everything he could possibly do physically to get back to where he is with the shoulder," Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner told Sports Illustrated. "The rehab's gone great. Obviously, part of it he did on his own, a big part of it, before we got back. But since April 20 or so, when we got back, he's been totally engaged, both physically and mentally."