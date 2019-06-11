Giants don't rule out Week 1 start for QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants selected former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

June 11 (UPI) -- New York Giants Coach Pat Shurmur hasn't ruled out the possibility of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones starting Week 1, raising the possibility of a competition with veteran Eli Manning.

Shurmur was asked Tuesday if he could see a scenario that Jones starts the team's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 in Arlington, Texas.

"The players that give our team the best chance to win, play. Period," Shurmur told reporters. "We've seen Eli do that for a long time. We'll see what happens as we go down the road. You never know what's going to happen."

Shurmur also said Jones is "on track with the goal to be able to be ready to play Week 1." He also said Manning is getting himself ready "to have an outstanding year."

"I think we're going to play the very best player," Shurmur said. "I know we are dancing around the words. Right now, Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play."

"We'll see what happens. We feel good about where Eli is. He's our starting quarterback. And we've got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player, getting himself ready to play."

The quotes leave the door open for a possible quarterback competition during training camp.

The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Manning, 38, is entering his 16th season. The two-time Super Bowl champion completed a career-high 66 percent of his throws last season for 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Manning posted a 92.4 quarterback rating in 16 starts for the 5-11 Giants.

Manning also is entering the final season of a four-year, $84 million contract with the Giants.