June 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will be without Antonio Garcia to start the season after the offensive tackle was suspended for the first four games of 2019.

The league announced the suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs on Monday. Garcia, 25, first signed with the Colts in October. He entered the league as a third round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-7, 302-pound offensive lineman also spent time with the New York Jets last off-season.

Garcia was likely looking at an uphill climb to make the Colts' 53-man roster, with the offensive line starters set and several top backup options returning in 2019.

Garcia is elligible to participate in the Colts' preseason. Colts backup quarterback Chad Kelly was also suspended earlier this off-season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Kelly will miss two games in 2019, if he is on a roster.

The Colts' starting offensive line includes Anthony Castonzo, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski and Braden Smith. Nelson was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection during his rookie campaign in 2018. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft also rated as the No. 3 guard in football, according to Pro Football Focus. Glowinski, Costanzo and Kelly all ranked inside the top 17 for their respective positions.