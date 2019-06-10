New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made the decision to cancel the team's final week of OTAs, giving players and coaches a longer break before training camp. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The Super Bowl champions are taking an extended vacation, after the New England Patriots opted to cancel their final week of organized team activities (OTAs).

New England announced its decision to cancel the final sessions of the voluntary workouts Monday morning. The Patriots were scheduled to have OTAs Monday and Tuesday. The team held its mandatory minicamp from June 4 to June 6. New England had previous OTAs on May 20, May 21, May 23, May 29 and May 30.

They will return in late July for training camp.

"It was a good week to wrap it up here," coach Bill Belichick told reporters Thursday. "I feel like we got a lot done on the field, which was good. We just have to keep grinding away here, one day at a time."

The team received rings from its Super Bowl LIII victory on Thursday at the home of team owner Robert Kraft. The Patriots kickoff the preseason with a game against the Detroit Lions at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at Ford Field in Detroit.