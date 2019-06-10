Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Kayvon Webster (R) was limited to just two games in 2018 due to a thigh injury. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints are signing free agent cornerback Kayvon Webster.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the signing. Webster, 28, appeared in just two games last season for the Houston Texans before landing on injured reserve due to a thigh injury.

Webster also tore his Achilles while with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, limiting the defender to 11 games. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defensive back has never started more than 11 games in a season. Webster had one tackle in his two starts last season. He had 38 tackles, seven passes defensed and in interception in 2017 for the Rams.

Webster entered the league as a third round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2013 NFL Draft. The South Florida product played four seasons for the Broncos, including a 2016 Super Bowl win, before landing with the Rams in 2017.

He will likely be used for depth in camp and as a special teams player.