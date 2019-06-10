Jacksonville Jaguars fans hold up a team flag before the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on January 21, 2018. File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is holding out attending mandatory minicamp.

Ngakoue announced his decision Monday in a statement to ESPN and NFL Network.

"I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved," Ngakoue said. "I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my teammates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come."

Ngakoue, 24, was a third-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 246-pound defender has never missed a game during his NFL career. Ngakoue has started all 16 games in each of his last two seasons. He had a career-high 12 sacks and led the league with six forced fumbles during his 2017 campaign, en route to the Pro Bowl.

Ngakoue had 28 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 2018. He rated as the No. 30 edge rusher in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Maryland product has a base salary of about $2 million in 2019, before hitting free agency in 2020. He can be fined nearly $90,000 for skipping mandatory minicamp.

Jacksonville hosts the three-day minicamp from Tuesday through Thursday.